Liberia: Manco Supports Govt.'s Efforts

The General Manager of Manco Manufacturing Company(Manco), Assad Fadel has made a cash donation of US$25,000 (Twenty five thousand united states dollars) towards the rehabilitation of At-Risk -Youth (ARY) in the country. He made the donation to the official program aimed at raising money to rehabilitate disadvantaged youth known as "Zogos".

The government of Following the National Fund Drive of the At-Risk-Youths rehabilitation and Empowerment program held at Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, Mr. Fadel praised the government of Liberia for the engagement to rehabilitate- the At-Risk-Youths from various ghettos in Montserrado.

Speaking at the one-day conference held at the Ministerial Complex on Thursday, June 30, 2022, Mr. Fadel said that the company is prepared to employ those At-Risk-Youths that will graduate from the rehabilitation program.

He noted, "We have been planning and working along with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to help the young people of Liberia."

The government is raising US$13.9M to help rehabilitate the disadvantaged youths over ten year period. The government though the president made an initial contribution of over one million dollars.

"As my father used to tell me, it is a country that is free in accepting other people from different countries." Mr. Fadel told the conference delegates.

According to him, today the name Zogos had been changed to a better name so that people can recognize them as better people in society.

Manco doors remain open to help the Ministry of Youth and Sports in helping to develop the minds of the At-Risk-Youth in Liberia.

Manco remains prepared to sponsor those At-Risk-Youth that will graduate from the rehabilitation program at any university in Liberia.

"I consider myself as a citizen by choice of Liberia", Mr. Fadel said.

Manco has planned to extend working hands with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Zeogar D. Wilson.