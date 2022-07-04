Africa: Communiqué of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Situation in Libya

press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following with keen attention the situation in Libya.

The Chairperson expresses his firm support for the popular demands for their well-being and strongly upholds their ardent desire for a rapid end to the crisis in the country that has lasted for more than a decade.

In this regard, he asks the legitimate popular movement to ensure the respect for the integrity of all persons and public and private property.

On this occasion, he welcomes the support of the Libyan parties to the African Roadmap relating to Libyan National Reconciliation and their will to subscribe to it, in conformity with the modalities that the African Delegation, under the auspices of the High Level Committee on Libya, recently presented to them.

In this regard, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission stresses the inclusive nature of the Reconciliation process and the need for the Libyan people to own it.