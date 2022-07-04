Ghana: Top Kings Donates Ghc200, 000 Towards Nungua Kplejoo Festival

Top Kings Enterprise Limited, a real estate company, donated GHC200, 000 and food items to the Nungua Traditional Council towards the celebration of Kplejoo Festival.

The items included 20 sacks of maize, 10 gallons of red oil, 10 boxes of white oil, 20 cartons of Milo, 20 cartons of milk, 90 bags of 25kg rice, 100 cartons of bottled water, 10 cows and 30 bags of local rice.

Presenting the items and cash, Mr Kingsley Owusu-Achau, the Chief Executive Officer of Top Kings, said, "we are privileged to be part of this important festival".

He said he owed a debt of gratitude to the people of Nungua on whose land he conducted business.

Mr Owusu-Achau told the Council that a sod-cutting ceremony would be held at the end of July for the construction of a technical and vocational institute on a 10 acre land to help equip the young men and women in Nungua with requisite skills.

In responding to this announcement, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, the Regent of Katamanso, said the Council was elated about the project.

While thanking Mr Owusu-Achau for contributing his widow's mite to the community, Nii Agbo urged other companies doing businesses on Nungua lands to emulate the gesture of Top Kings.

Nii Bortey Okplen Dzalesane I, Nungua Oblantai Mantse, who received the items on behalf of Professor Oboade Notse Odaifio Welentsi III, the Paramount Chief of Nungua Traditional Council, expressed his profound gratitude to Top King's Enterprise Limited.

The Kplejoo festival was celebrated annually by the indigenes of Nungua to thank the gods and ancestors for the well-being of the living.

The festival was started with the performance of customary rites in May and eventually climaxed in mid July, during which traditional foods were eaten on Sunday, July 3, before everyone went home on Monday with schnapps to pour libation.

History had it that the people of Nungua were the first settlers in the Greater Accra Region.

The indigenes of Nungua are peace-loving and hospitable to both Ghanaians and foreigners.