Rwanda: Genocide Survivors Receive Houses as 100 Days of Remembrance End

Eight houses were officially handed over to eight families of Genocide survivors in Mageragere Sector, Nyarugenge District during the closing of 100 days of the 28th remembrance of the Genocide against the Tutsi on July 3.

The donation was made by AVEGA-Agahozo, a genocide widows association. There was also an activity of constructing modern toilets for Genocide widows in Nyaruyenzi village of the same sector, to make it easy for them since the standard ones were difficult for them to use given their age.

According to Valerie Mukabayire, the President of Genocide widows association, AVEGA-Agahozo, the goal they had when they created the organisation has been achieved on a commendable level.

"What we are happy for is that Genocide widows have moved from their worst life, retained energy, worked and built themselves together with other Rwandans hence developing themselves as well as the country," she said.

Mukabayire also thanked 'Inkotanyi' for saving the country and giving them life.

During the event, Deborah Umubyeyi, a Genocide widow, gave a testimony that described her 100 days of Genocide, declaring how terrible it was.

She said she is sad for some people who still have Genocide ideology and utter words that break her heart and trickle her wounds, declaring that they shouldn't be calling Genocide survivors "waste" for they are humans and have the same rights as others.

One of new houses that were handed over to survivors as IBUKA mark the end of 100 days of the commemoration period

While addressing that, Egide Nkuranga, President of Ibuka urged the audience to keep teaching Rwandans about the negative effect of Genocide ideology but also punish those with it where needed.

"To those who will be taught to be Rwandans and to have humanity but still refuse to change, we are in a country that complies with laws. I wish that a brief investigation can be carried out so that those who insult Genocide survivors can see that 'the water is no longer the same'," he said.

Mireille Batamuriza, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF) reminded the audience that a good way to remember is to fight Genocide ideology.

"True remembrance starts on a personal level, extends to where they live and to their family hence building their families as well as the country," she said. "The good way to remember is to stand for 'never again' and put it into practice to fight Genocide deniers because Genocide happened in public when everyone was watching."

Participants observe a moment of silence during the event to end 100 days of the commemoration of the Genocide Against the Tutsi in Mageragere Sector on July 3. Photo by Craish Bahizi

During the 100 days of remembrance of Genocide against the Tutsi for the 28th time, Nyarugenge District specifically did different activities including giving sessions about history of Rwanda and Genocide in its 384 villages, burying 148 bodies that were found in different places across the District and completing 146 Gacaca trials.

At the closing event, twenty families were given cows while AVEGA-Agahozo donated Rwf 909,000 to buy health insurance for 303 people.

Egide Nkuranga, President of Ibuka,hands over a cow to one of surivivors during the event . At the closing event, twenty families were given cows.

Officials sit in one of the newly constructed houses interact with a beneficiary.