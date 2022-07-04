Ghana, Japan Sign 3.359bn Yen Agreement to Complete Phase II of Tema Roundabout Roads

The construction of the Tema Motorway Roundabout Phase Two is expected to commence in September this year following the signing of a 3.359 billion yengrant facility between the government and Japan, acting through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Phase IIof the project will see the construction of a third-tier flyover, which will be a composite bridge structure, from Harbour Road to Ashaiman on the N2.

This will bring to completion the construction of a 3-tier interchange at the Tema Motorway Roundabout.

The project is expected to be completed in November 2024.

The works to be undertaken by Messrs JFE Engineering Corporation will involve the construction of a composite bridge and ramps and ancillary road works of a total length of 1.75km between the Harbour Road-Ashaiman.

Other works include the construction of drainage and safety facilities such as crash barriers and road signs and the installation of streetlights.

Speaking at a signing ceremony in Japan last Thursday, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah expressed the government's gratitude to Japan for their generous contribution to Ghana's infrastructure development.

The Minister who is leading a team of officials from the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ghana Highway Authority including Ms Genevieve Edna Apaloo, Ghana's Ambassador to Japan and officials from the Ghana Embassy in Japan also witnessed the bidding and negotiation process before the signing of the grant agreement.

"When completed, this project will make it easier to clear goods quickly at the TemaHarbour, end traffic jams at the Tema roundabout, and improve trade integration and economic growth in the ECOWAS sub-region," the Minister said.

According to him, the project will also lower the cost of doing business in Ghana by lowering vehicle operating costs, reducing travel time, and improving mobility and ensure regional integration and enhancement of trade within the ECOWAS sub-region," hesaid.

The Minister also thanked JICA, the Consultants (CTI International Corporation), and the Contractors (JFE Engineering Corporation) for their contributions to Ghana's infrastructure development.

Currently, JICA is financing the construction of the AssinFosu to AssinPraso road works on the N8 which is being undertaken by Messrs Shimizu Dainippon.

The Phase 1 of the project was commissioned by President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo in June 2020.

Funded by a US $55.6 million grant, it involved the construction of a 2.1km 3-lane dual carriageway with a 730m underpass and the improvement of a 1.9km 2-lane dual carriageway from Ashaiman Roundabout onto the Harbour Road.

In a related development, Mr Amoako-Attah appealed to the Japanese govt to help finance the funding gap on the Volivo bridge project, which is set to begin soon.

During a courtesy call on the Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister, Mori Masako, at the Prime Minister's office, the Minister also requested support for the completion of the rest of the N8 road between AssinFosu and Yamoransa, which would complement the existing work between AssinFosu and AssinPraso.

The Minister reiterated his appeal when he held a bilateral meeting with the Senior Vice President of JICA, Nakamura ToshiyukiononFriday.