Ghana: Report Suspicious Characters to Police - Regional Minister

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has charged traders at the Akyempim Dominase Market in the Central Region to immediately report to the police suspecting persons who come into the area.

In the face of huge terrorism threat facing the country, he explained that it was critical that persons occupying public places such as markets remained observant in identifying such persons for immediate security attention.

He said the "See Something Say Something" campaign launched by the Ministry of National Security could only be successful in curbing the threats if all citizens played their part.

Mr Quartey was speaking at Gomoa Dominase during a visit to the market to mark the one-year relocation of onion traders from Agbogbloshie in Accra to the area.

The market was occupied by three onion trading groups, including Hausa, Kusasi and Busanga.

The Minister was accompanied by the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, and members of the Regional Security Councils of both regions.

He said that government decided to relocate the traders from Agbogbloshie due to the unhealthy conditions there at the time.

"Your health and development was the reason for government's decision to relocate all traders from Agbogbloshie market to a different one.

It was widely known across the world that Agbogbloshie was unhealthy and very toxic for people to stay and even trade," Mr Quartey added.

For agreeing to relocate, he said the government was committed to improving infrastructure and facilities at the new market to enable them conduct business activities in safe conditions and ultimately grow their business.

For a start, he indicated that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would construct a borehole to improve water supply to the market.

Additionally, about 30 streetlights would be immediately installed to address the issue of darkness in the market.

Mr Quartey asked the traders to collaborate and work with the local authorities, saying "development here will be gradual and we must take it step by step".

Mrs Assan, on her part, thanked the chiefs of the area for giving out the land for a market and commended the onion sellers for remaining disciplined since relocating to the area.

She said the two RCCs would engage the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) on the construction of speed ramps to help address vehicular knockdowns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mrs Assan warned them against selling on the highway, adding that the Central Regional RCC was engaging corporate organisations and other groups for the development of an ultra-modern market for onion sellers.

Alhaji Fuseini, Chairman of the Akyempim Dominase Onion Market, commended the government for making it possible for them to continue their trade at a different location following the decongestion at Agbogbloshie market.

He enumerated a number of challenges currently affecting the traders, including inadequate water and electricity supply, poor sanitation facilities, limited sheds and unavailability of speed ramps on the highway near the market.

He pleaded with the RCC to work with the GHA to construct a bus stop to address traffic build-up on the main road during market days.

The chairman further asked for improved security at the market as well as waste management vehicles to collect waste from the market.