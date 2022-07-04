Ghana: 2022 African Goju Awards Held

The 2022 African Goju awards ceremony was held at the Bukom Arena in Accra on Saturday with Patrick Mintah winning the Reggie Gwira Martial Artist of the Year gong.

Mintah also received the Donald Gwira Breaking Award.

For his prize, he received a plaque, martial art equipment and a cash of $1,000 to support his club.

The event which was aimed at recognising practitioners for the contributions to the growth of the sport.

The highlight of the event was the induction of former Minister for Communications, Mr Ekow Spio-Gabrah into the sport's Hall of Fame.

He was presented with a Honourary Black Belt for his efforts.

The George Hewald-Mills Kata Award went to Ohio-Michael Ellakhe while Donald Gwira received a 7th degree belt in African Goju.

Other practitioners were also incorporated into the Hall of Fame for their incredible contribution to the development of martial arts in Africa and beyond.

They included Duke Banson, Caroline Gwira Anane, George Hewald-Mills, Donald Gwira, Ohio-Michael Ellakhe, Henry Gwira, Patrick Mintah, Godson Oziegbe, Henry Agbode and Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr.

The rest were, Henry Laryea, Moses Boateng Mensah, Melvin Brown, Umuai Henry Lopentz, Kenneth Gwira, Reginald Gwira, Alfred Kweku Ogoe, Wellington Baiden, Ekow Ampah, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Charles Whitaker,Amarlai Armah, Charles Ankumah, Victoria Biney Hajah, Afi Agbenyegah Nyarko and Sally Legge-Maurice.

Prof.Gwira was also honoured by the Ghana Karate-Do Federation for being a pillar to the growth of martial arts in Ghana.

The event marked 37 years of African Goju, which was founded by Prof. Danny Gwira to teach the act of self-defense.

Special Guest of Honour, Ambassador George Haldane Lutterodt commended the winners for their efforts in sustaining martial arts in Ghana and beyond.

"These people have one way or the other contributed massively to the growth of martial arts in Ghana and deserved to be recognised," he stated.

Mr Spio-Gabrah said he was pleased to be honoured at the event as he had always been passionate about martial arts.

"We must do well to introduce the sport to young people and I am pleased that African Goju has started training young people to take up the sport," he stated.