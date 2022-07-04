Ghana: North Tongu District Inaugurate New Six-Unit Classroom Block

The District Chief Executive for North Tongu District, Mr Osborn Devine Fenu, has assured the chiefs and people of Vome of the Assembly's commitment to initiate projects that will contribute to the improvement of basic education delivery in the district.

That, he said, engaging in such an endeavour was the surest way of securing a better future for our children that would enable them contribute to the development of the area in future.

Mr Osborn Devine Fenu made this commitment on Thursday at the inauguration of a newly constructed six-unit classroom block built by Pencils of Promise for Vome Methodist Primary School in the North Tongu District.

According to the DCE the provision of the classroom block was to end the challenge of overcrowding in schools in the area.

He noted that the Assembly has initiated an Educational Scholarship Programme which was open to all brilliant but needy children especially the girl-child.

He stressed that issues of education in the North Tongu District is of great importance to him and the Assembly is doing all it can to make sure that educational standard is improved in the area.

Mr Devine Fenu advised authorities of the school to cultivate a maintenance culture in order to keep the facility in good shape at all times.

He assured parents that the assembly's commitment to ensuring the safety of their children as they study in a conducive environment.

Mr Freeman Gobbah, Country Director of Pencils of Promise, stated that as a non- governmental organisation they will continue to complement government's efforts in providing such facilities in deprived communities.

He noted that most of the time facilities for early childhood education are neglected as less priority was attached to the educational needs of our younger children in nursery and kindergarten as regard to infrastructure.

He, therefore, appealed to the government and stakeholders to pay attention to early childhood education in order to lay good foundation for the children.

The Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area TogbePatamiaDzekle VII, who chaired the function, expressed gratitude to Pencils of Promise for the kind gesture, noting it will go a long way to help their children study in a serene environment.

He however expressed worry about school children in the area on several occasions seen in wake keepings and funerals instead of studying at home.

He said the trend is becoming a worry and called on parents to assist the school authorities in reversing the habit.