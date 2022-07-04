Liberia: Outgoing Guinean Ambassador Calls On Liberians to Maintain the Peace Before and After Election

Monrovia — Outgoing Guinea Ambassador His Excellency El Haji Abdoulaye Dore, Ambassador Extraordinary, and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea is calling on Liberians to maintain the peace as the country gears toward the conduct of the General and Presidential Election next year.

The Guinean Ambassador made the statement when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an elaborate farewell ceremony for the Guinean Ambassador and His Excellency Archbishop Dagoberto Campos Salas, Apostolic Nuncio-Vatican Ambassador.

"I'm humble and begging you so that the election that is coming can take place in peace. Politics have to bring us together to construct our country. All of those things that can destroy our country get rid of them. War is not good. Nobody can teach Liberia about war because you all know what 14 years of war did," Ambassador Extraordinary, and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea said.

Ambassador Dore started work in Liberia on April 4, 2004 and has spent 18 years in Liberia. He is the Doyan of the Diplomatic Corps in Liberia, the title he has held since 2012.

"I have served under an interim President and two elected Presidents. I have also worked with eight Foreign Ministers. In Guinea, my own country, I have also served two interim Presidents and 10 Ministers of Foreign Affairs," he said.

He added that with those he has not given any warning notes to any of the Presidents from Liberia or his home country.

He added: "I'm a man of comparison. When I came here in 2004, there was no Monrovia. When I arrived here all of the buildings, and the road were destroyed. I asked myself why the people send me Monrovia but today after 18 years something is going on. I can say that all is not well but we are still working."

Ambassador Dore furthers: "The government is still working, all is not perfect, I ask the government to continue like that, work hard."

Also, the outgoing Vatican Ambassador, Archbishop Dagoberto Campos Salas thanked President George Manneh Weah and the Government and people of Liberia for the excellent cooperation and collaboration he enjoyed during his (4) four years of diplomatic service following his tour of duty in Liberia.

He also expressed gratitude to President Weah and his government for all the support accorded him while representing the Holy Sea and hailed the excellent bilateral ties that subsisted between Liberia and the Vatican during his time of service in Liberia as Ambassador of the Vatican.

While bidding farewell to Foreign Minister Kemayah and his government, Archbishop Daoberto Campos Salas noted "I have been accredited to Panama as Apostolic Nuncio and Ambassador of the Vatican state. I am happy to have worked with Liberia to build a good relationship with your country as we reflect on the memory of the COVID-19 pandemic".

For his part, Liberia's Foreign Minister Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah at first extolled Pope Francis and the Vatican State for the numerous humanitarian and development assistance the Catholic Church continues to render to the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia.

Minister Kemayah pointed out that the Catholic Church in Liberia continues to make huge investments in the country, impacting the health and educational sectors of the country.

He named the construction of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions in the country as some of the development initiatives of the Catholic Church in Liberia, since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Liberia and the Vatican state.

Foreign Minister Kemayah stated "Let me on behalf of His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah welcome you to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on a visit to bid farewell to the Government and people of Liberia, following a successful tour of duty in the country".

He expressed deep gratitude to Archbishop Dagoberto Salas for his time of service and successful tour of duty in Liberia while representing the Holy Sea and Pope Francis of the Vatican.

He used the occasion to specifically extend thanks and appreciation to Pope Francis and the Holy Sea, for the contributions the Catholic Church continues to render to the government and people of Liberia in the field of academics and health.

"As you leave Liberia, to take up a new assignment in Panama, we wish you success in your new endeavor; We also look forward to receiving your successor and wish to assure the Vatican of our support and commitment to work with whosoever is sent to represent Pope Francis in Liberia," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

The minister also praised Ambassador Dore for cordially serving both Liberia and Guinea for almost two decades adding that his service has strengthened ties between the two sisterly cites.