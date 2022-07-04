Liberia: Chief Imam of United Da'wah Craves Liberians' Contribution to Islamic School

Monrovia — The construction of a three-story multipurpose educational project by the United Da'wah Ummah of Liberia (UDU) has reached a crucial stage, thus leading the administrators of the project to sound out a passionate plead for more support for the initiative.

When completed, the school is expected to accommodate over 300 students from nursery division all the way to 12th grade and would also offer some vocational skills trainings.

Speaking to reporters during a tour of the project in the Omega Community in Paynesville, outside Monrovia on Sunday, July 3, 2022, the Chief Imam of UDU, Mohammed M. Balde, indicated that the project is memory of the 28 students who died in the fire disaster, when its mission in Red Light was gutted in 2019.

Though the mission has been reconstructed by the Liberian government, Chief Imam Balde said there is a need to memorialize the deceased through the erection of a concrete project.

He said one of the ways of doing so is to build a structure that will cater to the educational needs of Liberian students irrespective of religious creed.

However, the Muslim cleric pointed out that the project faces some financial hitches, and as such, he is calling on the Liberian public; Muslims and non-Muslims, philanthropic organizations and individuals to come to the aid of the project with whatever support they can.

"We are here to do an appeal to the government and all citizens of Liberia to come and support this project because this is for all of us," appealed Imam Balde.

With available funding, Chief Imam Balde projects that the US$400,000 project would be completed within the course of the next two years.

"The more we provide these opportunities the more we prepare our future generation - our children for the future. When completed, this project will also offer basic vocational training programs for our youth," he added.

Mr. Alhussine A. Sow, Chairman of UDU, noted that the ongoing project is in line with the Government of Liberia (GoL) educational program.

Like Chief Imam Balde, Sow maintained that the goal of the school, which will operate as both boarding and daily, is to propel Liberian children for "a better tomorrow."

"There will feeding program and other facilities and Liberians on general will come - no discrimination," he among other things stated.