Africa: CAF Postpones 2023 Afcon to 2024

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Dr. Patrice Mostepe has revealed that the 34th edition of the AFCON which was slated for Ivory Coast in June 2023 has been rescheduled to 2024.

Dr. Motsepe indicated the change of events in a press conference in the ongoing African Women Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

"The 2023 Afcon will now be played between January and February 2024. This is one of the issues we discussed during our congress meeting here in Morocco and the official dates will be communicated later." Motsepe said.

"It is after deliberations we came to this decision, we have partners and even though we make decisions, it is out of respect that we take the advice we are getting that we cannot take a risk [to host the tournament] and so that is why we have made the necessary announcement."

The CAF boss cited the bad weather conditions in Ivory during June-July which is the country's rainy season peak as the reason for the postponement.

"It is not good to play a tournament that can be washed out, it is not good for Africa and the continent at large and so we have to postpone it."

Motsepe, however, praised Ivory Coast for the adequate preparations they have already put in place to host the tournament which is Africa's biggest soccer fiesta.

"I am happy and impressed with the infrastructure put in place by Ivory Coast in readiness for the tournament and I am sure they will host a very good tournament." He added.

The Amavubi will be hoping to make it to the tournament for the second time in their history after their first appearance in Tunisia in 2004. They are currently third in Group L with one point having played two away games against Mozambique and Senegal.