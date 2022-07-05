Liberia: Ja'neh Wants Job Back

Impeached Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia Kabineh Ja'neh has called on the Government of Liberia for reinstatement as Associate Justice at the Supreme Court of Liberia as against giving him US$200.000.00(Two hundred thousand United States dollars).

He said the Economy Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is the regional integration community of 15- member States, created pursuant to the provision of Article 6 and 15 of the revised treaty of the body of West Africa, ordered the Government of Liberia to restore, calculate and pay all his entitlements including salaries, allowances and personal benefits.

"I want to be reinstated. I do not want money," he said. The Liberian government has not even said they would give said amount or reinstate him.

According to him, he is currently at age 62 and has about eight more years to be retired from the bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Justice Ja'neh reiterated that with more time still left for his retirement, he still would love to serve his Country. He said he doesn't want money from President George Weah led- government, but reinstatement to his previous position as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Recently, ECOWAS Court reaffirmed its pervious decision ordering the government of Liberia to pay US$200K to impeach Associate Justice Ja'neh for violation of his rights as official of the Supreme Court of Liberia. The higher Court also ordered the Republic of Liberia to reinstate its former Associate Justice.

But since the court's discussion, the government of Liberia is yet to obey the higher Court's ruling. It can be recalled in 2019 of March impeached Justice Ja'neh was found quality by the Liberian Senate following an impeachment by the House of Representatives on one of the four counts, involving the official misconduct and gross breach of duty of the road fund case.