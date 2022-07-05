West Africa: ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions On Mali, Burkina Faso

4 July 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

African leaders have lifted economic sanctions on Mali.

The move by the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, on Sunday, came after Mali's military leaders submitted a proposal for a transition to democracy within 24 months and published a new electoral law.

Mali received tough sanctions from ECOWAS after the junta did not follow through with previous plans for democratic elections.

The sanctions have resulted in Mali defaulting on millions of dollars of debt.

Sanctions on Burkina Faso were also lifted at the meeting in Accra, after junta leaders promised to restore constitutional order in 24 months.

