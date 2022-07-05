Nigeria: Mob Sets Two Men Ablaze for Allegedly Raping, Killing 10-Year-Old Girl

5 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The girl's corpse was found in a nearby bush with her breast and vagina removed.

An angry mob, on Monday, set two suspected ritualists ablaze for allegedly raping and killing a 10-year-old girl in Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area ofEnugu State.

A witness from the community told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident threw the community into mourning.

According to the witness, the girl's corpse was found in a nearby bush with her breast and vagina removed.

"The natives have been worried that ritualists have entered into the community. Only ritualists will rape a girl to death and remove her vital organs for their evil acts.

"That is why when residents heard the perpetrators had been arrested by the Neighbourhood Watch, everybody rushed to its office.

"The crowd overpowered the security men and grabbed the two ritualists that killed the girl and set them on fire and watched them burn to death.

"It was the intention of the security men to take the suspects to the police but they were overpowered by the mob," the witness said.

A community leader, Val Omeje, and the councillor representing the community, Hyginus Ogbu, confirmed the incident.

They also confirmed that the suspects are from the community.

NAN could not get a comment from the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe.

In a reply to a text message sent to his mobile phone, Mr Ndukwe said, "l have seen your text message, I will get back to you."

He had, however, yet to get back to the NAN correspondent at the time of filing the report.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

