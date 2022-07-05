Gambia: Innoverx Global Health, Africell Organise Health and Wellness Bazaar

Innoverx Global Health, a health care provider institute in The Gambia in collaboration with Africell on Saturday concluded its first-ever two-day health and wellness bazaar.

Individuals got free screenings for four common non-communicable diseases in The Gambia (diabetes, hypertension, obesity and anemia) during the health and wellness bazaar.

Seffo Singateh, Senior Officer at Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Unit of the Ministry of Health, said non-communicable diseases are increasing globally and The Gambia is no exception.

"As per our records, it is reported that about 33.2% of cases sent to our health facilities are non-communicable diseases and about 34% of deaths recorded in this country are from the same diseases," said Mr. Singhateh.

He added that these diseases are considered household diseases because every house in the country has at least an individual living with one of these diseases.

He said it is important to raise awareness about non-communicable diseases and know things we can do to either prevent or limit them.

"These are most attitudinal diseases which can be changed if our behaviours are changed. We should endeavour to engage in exercises, eating healthy foods, engaging doctors on our health life," he state, saying if these are done we can reduce the number of patients living with non-communicable diseases.

Dr. Ismaila Badjie, CEO Innoverx Global Health, said people especially Gambians do not like seeing doctors unless they are in crisis due to fear of finding out their health status.

"Most people have uncomfortable relationship with the truth about their health and do not get screened because of what is and will always be," he also said.

According to him, non-communicable diseases are the most common killer diseases in The Gambia. He therefore urges people to always do necessary tests to know their status for a healthy and better nation.

Musa Sise, director of Corporate Affairs at Africell, said their doors are always open to support any initiative that can contribute to the wellbeing of The Gambia and Gambians.

He added that Gambians should take it upon themselves to reduce the death rate of non-communicable disease by often screening to know their health status.