Gambia: Barrow to Meet WB Bank Managing Director of Operations

State House, Banjul, 2nd July 2022: H.E. President Adama Barrow will on Tuesday, 5th July 2022, meet with the World Bank Managing Director of Operations Mr. Axel Van Trotsenburg and Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Mr. Ousmane Diagana.

The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference by the World Bank team and the Minister of Finance, Hon. Seedy Keita.

All accredited media are invited to confirm attendance.

All are to be seated half an hour before the start of the programme.