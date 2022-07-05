Gambia: Barrow to Meet WB Bank Managing Director of Operations

4 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 2nd July 2022: H.E. President Adama Barrow will on Tuesday, 5th July 2022, meet with the World Bank Managing Director of Operations Mr. Axel Van Trotsenburg and Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Mr. Ousmane Diagana.

The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference by the World Bank team and the Minister of Finance, Hon. Seedy Keita.

All accredited media are invited to confirm attendance.

All are to be seated half an hour before the start of the programme.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X