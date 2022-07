The prices for petrol and diesel have increased again. The increase is influenced by the continuing impact of the war in Ukraine on international crude oil prices and the removal of costly fuel subsidies by the government.

The price of diesel has been increased from 64.78 dalasi per litre to 73.79, an increase of 4 dalasi.

The price for petrol increased from 69.52 dalasi per litre to 78.76, an increase of 9 dalasis 24 bututs.