Liberia: Fake Physician Assistant Faces Trial

Monrovia — A 31-year-old man has admitted of being impersonating under a false pretense as a Physician Assistant.

According to Daniel Wright, he does not have any qualifications as a physician assistant, but he acquired practical knowledge from his former boss to serve as first aid.

He made the disclosure on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, when he was summered for the second time at the West Point Magisterial court following an arrest by the Liberia National Police through a complaint filed by the leadership of the Liberia National Physician Assistants Association (LINPAA)

A court writ in the possession of this institution, says the self-proclaimed physician assistant, Daniel Wright is to appear in court for a hearing on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10: AM.

The accused is currently in the possession of several identification cards (ID Cards) as an employee of the Pacific Medical Laboratory and Clinic in Monrovia as Officer-In-Charge (OIC) and Willphe Medical and Laboratory Clinic in the Blackie Island Community, M.K.K on the Japan Freeway as Physician Assistant.

He is currently working with the Liberia Football Association first division champions, Watanga FC as a medic.

Mr. Wright was arrested for the first time on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, after the manager of a local clinic 'Sky of the Sea' in the Township of West Point tipped off the leadership of the Liberia National Physician Assistants Association (LINPAA) of the dubious act.

D. Daniel Wright had applied at the health facility to work as Physician Assistant and was shortlisted along with two other applicants, but to do due diligence to the process, the management decided to ascertain from LINPAA if the shortlisted applicants were PAs, to the contrary, Mr. Wright was not a PA and has never attended any physician Assistant school in Liberia.

Wright, who was arrested while invited for an interview, is said to have been working with other health facilities with fake documents over the years and was also doing a variety of procedures, including diagnosing and prescription medications for patients.

It was announced to the public that the self-proclaimed Physician Assistant, D. Daniel Wright was charged by the Liberia National Police with forgery and forwarded to the e West Point Magisterial court for prosecution and the 31 years old was undergoing court trial before committing the second offense.

Meanwhile, the president of LINPAA, Theophilus Tamba Fayiah disclosed that the leadership will ensure D. Daniel Wright goes through the legal process of the country to serve as a deterrent to others.

"We like to use Daniel Wright's case as a caveat to those involve in such act to stop,"

However, LINPAA Board Chairman, Zayzay Yekeh disclosed that this is the first time for an arrest to be made and the accused to be sent to court, which he said will serve as precedent and deterrence for those who are involved or contemplating doing such.

He expressed his frustration with those impersonators who are damaging the reputations of PAs; he said LINPAA will work with medical facilities and the security apparatus to get the fake petitioners out.

"This noble institution is too fine to get it damaged, we will work along with health facilities and the Liberia National Police go all out in search of people involved in forgery of LINPAA license and will not hesitate but to use the law against them," he said.

Forged documents;

D. Daniel Wright claimed that he graduated from the Tubman National Institute of Medical Art (TNIMA) on January 5, 2012 as Physician Assistant, but our facts finding revealed that at no time did he enroll at that institute, nor graduate, therefore all documents bearing his name from that institution were forged.

He also presented a forged document as a graduate from the School of Operation Room Technology on July 3, 2021, as Operation Room Technician (ORT) and a Nurse Aid Certificate from the Soko Sackor Institute 2008.

A forged LINPAA license number 67312 with an issued date of January 1, 2022, and expired December 31, 2022, was issued by a sidewall commercial computer typist on Benson Street, Monrovia.

Again, with the help of the LNP, we were able to arrest the guy in question along with his computers and other accessories and turned him over to the police for investigation.