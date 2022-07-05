Ghana: GCB Management Meets AMA CEO

5 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Management of GCB Bank PLC has paid a working visit to the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mrs Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey.

Led by the Deputy Managing Director, Finance, Mr Socrates Afram, the Executives interacted with the Mayor and other officials of the Assembly with the aim of consolidating relationship between the Bank and the AMA.

Mr Afram on behalf of Management of the Bank congratulated the Chief Executive, a former Staff of the Bank, for being the first female to occupy that position since the establishment of AMA more than 100 years ago.

The meeting discussed other matters of mutual benefit for both the Bank and the AMA including Corporate Social Responsibility, beautification of Accra, among others.

The Lady Mayor expressed her appreciation to the management of the bank for the courtesy call and discussing matters of interest with the AMA.

Other members of the GCB delegation include, Mr Eric Coffie, Chief Digital Marketing Officer; Mr Kojo Kwarteng, Head, Corporate Affairs; Mrs Joyce Mensah, Head, Governance Risk & Control; Mr Carl Ashie, Head, G-Money, and Mrs Louisa Boamah of the Human Resource Department.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X