Ghana: GCB Management Meets AMA CEO

The Management of GCB Bank PLC has paid a working visit to the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mrs Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey.

Led by the Deputy Managing Director, Finance, Mr Socrates Afram, the Executives interacted with the Mayor and other officials of the Assembly with the aim of consolidating relationship between the Bank and the AMA.

Mr Afram on behalf of Management of the Bank congratulated the Chief Executive, a former Staff of the Bank, for being the first female to occupy that position since the establishment of AMA more than 100 years ago.

The meeting discussed other matters of mutual benefit for both the Bank and the AMA including Corporate Social Responsibility, beautification of Accra, among others.

The Lady Mayor expressed her appreciation to the management of the bank for the courtesy call and discussing matters of interest with the AMA.

Other members of the GCB delegation include, Mr Eric Coffie, Chief Digital Marketing Officer; Mr Kojo Kwarteng, Head, Corporate Affairs; Mrs Joyce Mensah, Head, Governance Risk & Control; Mr Carl Ashie, Head, G-Money, and Mrs Louisa Boamah of the Human Resource Department.