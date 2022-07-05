Ghana: Torgah Urges Girls to Embrace Golf Opportunities

Ghana's golf sensation, Vincent Torgah has urged young golfers, especially females to be focused and take the sport seriously if they want to become icons in future.

Torgah informed about the opportunities in golf for young girls, urging them to take the opportunity to get to the highest level of the sport.

He made these remarks during an engagement with girls from the Captain One Golf Society(C1GS) at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi as part of their mentorship programme.

The girls who had been learning how to play golf for almost a year now, were from less privileged families but living in the Safe-Child Advocacy Centre in Kumasi.

Safe-Child Advocacy Centre, is a non-governmental organization established under the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi, concerned about the plight of the vulnerable in the society and children who worked on the streets.

Numbering about 20, the girls were sponsored by the Captain One Golf Society to train to play the game of golf.

The mentorship programme also saw Ghana's number one lady golfer, Constance Awuni sharing her experience with the girls.

She encouraged them to go all out in their quest to achieve greatness in golf.

She said she was excited to see the young girls, mostly below 18 years, play golf since it was usually female adults that took the challenge in the past.

Founder of C1GS, Pius Ayeh Appiah, said the objective of the kids' project was to demystify the notion that golf was reserved for the rich and affluent in society.

Two professional golfers, Yaw Barima Okyere and Maxwell Owusu Bonsu trained the girls every week at the Royal Golf Club.