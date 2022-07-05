Africa: Ghana Banned From U-17 WWC African Qualifiers

5 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned Ghana from competing in the next two editions of the U-17 Women's World Cup African qualifiers due to age fraud.

The Black Maidens will miss the next two editions of the global tournament, according to the CAF decision.

The CAF decision follows Morocco's protest that Nancy Amoh and Rasheeda Shahadu lied about their birthdates and are over the age of 17.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) was given the opportunity to respond to the allegations in writing to the CAF Disciplinary Board, but they did not.

GFA can still file an appeal with the CAF Appeal Board.

Morocco beat Ghana in the final round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

Ghana won the first leg 2-0 in Accra, but Morocco drew a tie and won on penalties in the second leg.

Ghana accused Morocco of sabotaging their efforts in Rabat.

The Black Maidens claimed they were forced to hold their half-time meeting in the dressing room corridors after their room was sprayed with chemicals. -Sporty.net

