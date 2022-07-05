Ghana: Cycling - Tour Du Ghana Begins Tomorrow

The flagship event of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), Tour Du Ghana will make a grand return from tomorrow to Monday, July 11 with the finest cyclists in the country set to compete for glory.

The five-day event would begin with a 126km ride from the Accra Sports Stadium to Winneba and back to the starting point where jersey and race winners of the day would be announced.

On Thursday, riders will travel a distance of 132km from Accra to Suhum and back to the capital

Another long ride will be held on Friday as they embark on a 146km ride to Dodowa through to the Larteh Mountains and head towards Aburi and then back to Accra.

The event would take a break on Saturday to observe Muslim's Eid celebrations but return on Sunday with a journey to Sogakope, ending at the Ada Junction covering a distance of 151km.

The event would be climaxed with a 120km race at Ablekuma Olebu where cyclists would be presented with their awards.

Speaking in an interview with the Times Sports ahead of the event, the Technical Director of the GCF, MrShaaban Mohammed expressed excitement over the return of the competition.

"We are 100 percent ready for the event. All the cyclists have been engaged over the rules for the event, prize presentation and contribution by sponsors," he stated.

He said 12 clubs with 72 cyclists (six cyclists from each club) would compete in the event with medals, cash prizes and souvenirs from sponsors to be won.

Participating clubs include, River Park Greater Accra Region, Rainbow Club from the Central Region, Victory from the Western Region, TBT from Savannah, River Park Bono region, Young Stars, Team Sky and Gladiators with four others.

The event is being sponsored by Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell, Pens and Plastics, Iqra Limited and Riyahd Constructions.