Ghana: IMF Staff to Visit Ghana

5 July 2022
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)
press release

Washington, DC - July 5, 2022 : An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana, will visit Accra from July 6 - 13 to begin initial discussions with the Ghanaian authorities about a possible IMF-supported program.

Mr. Sdralevich issued the following statement at the start of the visit:

"On the basis of a request from the Ghanaian authorities, an IMF staff team will in the coming days kick-start discussions on a possible program to support Ghana's homegrown economic policies. We are at an early stage in the process, given that detailed discussions are yet to take place."

"The IMF stands ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and address the impact of the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic."

"We are looking forward to our engagement with the authorities in Accra."

Key links :

IMF Ghana webpage: https://imf.org/Ghana

Frequently Asked Questions on Ghana: https://imf.org/Ghana/qandas

IMF Africa Twitter: https://twitter.com/IMFAfrica

Read the original article on IMF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 International Monetary Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X