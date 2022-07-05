Ghana: IMF Staff to Visit Ghana

press release

Washington, DC - July 5, 2022 : An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team, led by Carlo Sdralevich, mission chief for Ghana, will visit Accra from July 6 - 13 to begin initial discussions with the Ghanaian authorities about a possible IMF-supported program.

Mr. Sdralevich issued the following statement at the start of the visit:

"On the basis of a request from the Ghanaian authorities, an IMF staff team will in the coming days kick-start discussions on a possible program to support Ghana's homegrown economic policies. We are at an early stage in the process, given that detailed discussions are yet to take place."

"The IMF stands ready to assist Ghana to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and address the impact of the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic."

"We are looking forward to our engagement with the authorities in Accra."

Key links :

IMF Ghana webpage: https://imf.org/Ghana

Frequently Asked Questions on Ghana: https://imf.org/Ghana/qandas

IMF Africa Twitter: https://twitter.com/IMFAfrica