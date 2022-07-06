Kenya: Ruto Most Popular Presidential Candidate at 49.9% - Intel Research Poll

Nairobi — A recent opinion poll has put the popularity rating of Deputy President William Ruto ahead of his close competitor Raila Odinga at 49.9 percent.

According to the study by Intel Research Solutions, Odinga had a rating of 42.5 percent with 3.7 of those polled being undecided.

Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah and his Agano Party counterpart David Mwaure had ratings of 2.8 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Intel Research in their study showed that Ruto is likely to manage a round one win against his competitors stating that a runoff is not a possibility with a less than a month to the general elections.

The poll attributed Ruto’s lead to his popularity in both Mt Kenya region who have continued to support his presidential bid despite efforts by Odinga’s campaign team to scuttle his influence.

Ruto has a majority of backing in the Mt. Kenya East at 73.1 percent with Odinga at 18.4 percent, with Wajackoyah and Mwaure with 3.7 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

In Mt.Kenya West, Ruto holds 66.6 percent ,Odinga 24.8 percent, Wajackoyah 3.3 percent and Mwaure 1.4 percent.

“The mountain has significantly rallied behind the DP despite the intense lobby by the Odinga camp. The significant difference is likely to produce the swing vote for the election,” the opinion poll stated.

Despite Ruto being ranked as the most popular candidate, Odinga has still maintained the grip of the coastal region at 50.2 percent while Ruto follows closely at 41 percent.

The Coastal region which has turned out to be a battle ground for different candidates ranked Wajackoyah populous at 3 percent with Mwaure trailing at 1 percent.

The Intel Research polls further showed that Northern Kenya which traditionally has been an ODM stronghold is said to have shifted ground in favor of DP Ruto.

Ruto is leading with a small margin at 47.4 percent while Odinga follows closely at 45.5 percent, Wajackoyah is a distant third with 2.3 percent and Mwaure fourth at 1.4 percent.

The Maa rift has been portrayed as a battle ground for the presidential candidate with the two front runners, Ruto and Odinga intensifying campaign to win over the region.

Ruto is however leading with a 46.1 percent while Odinga has 46.0 percent.

The poll study also shows that the United Democratic Alliance presidential candidate has won over popularity in Nairobi and South Nyanza regions.

In Nairobi, Ruto is leading with 53.7 percent, Ruto at 38.1 percent, Wajackoyah 3.2 percent and Mwaure at 1 percent.

Further, intense campaign by Kenya Kwanza coupled by the ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya Moses Wetangula support for Ruto at 48.3 percent with Odinga having 43.3 percent.