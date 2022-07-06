Sudan's Military Coup Leader Promises Rapid Return to Civilian Rule

Sudan's military strongman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has said the army will make way for a civilian government. The pledge follows months of street protests and repeated calls from the international community for a return to a parliamentary administration.

Speaking on Monday, Burhan said the military would no longer participate in national talks facilitated by the United Nations and regional blocs, wanting instead "to make room for political and revolutionary forces and other national factions" to form a civilian government.

His announcement comes months after the October 2021 coup ousted civilians from a transitional administration, sparking widespread international condemnation and aid cuts to the country which has seen only rare interludes of civilian rule.

Burhan's televised address came as hundreds of anti-coup demonstrators were on their fifth day of sit-in protests. Last Thursday saw the deadliest violence so far this year.

Blood on the streets

Pro-democracy medics said nine demonstrators lost their lives, bringing to 114 the number killed in the crackdown against anti-coup protesters since October.

Demonstrators were unmoved by the general's words, and in the Burri district of Khartoum new protests broke out almost immediately.

One demonstrator in central Khartoum called on Burhan to be "judged for all those killed since the coup" and vowed that protesters "are going to topple him like we did to Bashir".

The 2019 overthrow of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir came after mass demonstrations led to a civilian-military transitional administration.

Tens of thousands took to streets last Thursday, almost matching numbers at the peak of demonstrations in the wake of the coup.

Ruling council to be dissolved

In the weeks following the coup, military and civilian leaders promised general elections by July 2023.

However, Sudan's main civilian representatives have refused to take part in talks with the military.

The United Nations, African Union and regional bloc IGAD have been attempting to facilitate dialogue.

The talks were boycotted by Sudan's main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which was ousted from power in the coup, and also by the influential Umma Party.

Late Monday, the FFC reportedly held an "emergency meeting" to discuss their response to Burhan's announcements.

Burhan has said that the formation of the executive government will be followed by "the dissolution of the Sovereign Council," the ruling authority formed under the power-sharing agreement between the army and civilians in 2019.

Burhan added that a supreme council of armed forces will take its place, intergrating the Sudanese army with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary unit commanded by Burhan's deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The RSF incorporated members of the Janjaweed militia, which was accused by rights groups of atrocities during the conflict that erupted in 2003 in the western region of Darfur.

More recently, the RSF has been accused of taking part in crackdowns against anti-coup protesters.