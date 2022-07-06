Nigeria: Climate Change - Foundation Plants 10,000 Trees in Adamawa

The Iliya Yams Kwache Foundation on Tuesday planted 10,000 trees in Adamawa, aimed at restoring the state's ecosystem.

Speaking during the exercise, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Barr. Iliya Kwache, said 20,000 trees had so far been distributed across the state to protect the environment.

He urged other states affected by insurgency to reinforce proactive measures to check the threat of desertification.

"The catastrophic sandstorm in Yola on Thursday 5th May this year should be an eye-opener that Sahara desert have overrun Northern Nigeria and we as people must act urgently

"Their woes seem endless and are frightening we begin to worry whether there is hope for our children and grandchildren yes indeed there is hope with sacrifice, good governance, and teamwork, climatic change can be tackled and its effects mitigated one of our vision.

"The I.Y kwacha foundation is sustaining and protecting our environment for the future generation which informed this annual tree planting campaign," he said.

Kwache also urged the government to as a matter of urgency raise their efforts in fighting climate change.

He described the importance of tree planting as "the best speed breaker to fight sand storms, provide us with clean air, absorb carbon dioxide, and a source of shelter to animals."