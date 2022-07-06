Nigeria: AFN Picks Brume, Amusan, 20 Others for World Athletics Championships

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has picked long jumper Ese Brume, sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan and 20 other athletes for the World Athletics Championships which starts July 15 in Eugene, Oregon, USA

Brume, bronze medalist at the last edition of the championships in Doha, Qatar three years ago, will be aiming to become the first Nigerian athlete to win medals at two World Championships.

Amusan, fourth three years ago in Doha, will be seeking to become the second Nigerian sprint hurdler to win a medal at the Championships after Glory Alozie who won a silver medal in Seville, Spain in 1999.

Also selected is Shot Putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who placed eighth in 2019 in Doha as well as sprinter Favour Ofili who made it to the semifinal in the 400m event in her debut three years ago.

Ofili will be joined by fellow sprinters Rosemary Chukwuma who was also in Doha in 2019 and Tokyo Olympics 100m and 200m semifinalist, Grace Nwokocha.

Nigeria's fastest man Favour Ashe, reigning World U20 200m champion Udodi Onwuzurike and reigning African Games champion, Raymond Ekevwo will compete in the 100m event while new national 400m hurdles record holder, Ezekiel Nathaniel will be making his debut in Oregon.

Another World U20 champion, Imaobong Nse Uko will also be making her debut in Oregon and will compete in the 400m event and the 4x400m mixed relay.

Also debuting at the championships will be national triple jump champion and record holder Ruth Usoro who will be competing in both the long and triple jumps.

In field events, Sade Olatoye and Chioma Onyekwere will also be in Oregon to compete in the Hammer throw and Discus throw respectively. Both made the team as area champions after winning their respective event at the 22nd African Athletics Championships in Mauritius last month.

Godson Brume and Ushoritse will be competing in the 4x100m relay with the three athletes listed for the 100m event.

For the women's, the rejuvenated Joy Udo-Gabriel will be joining the three sprinters listed for the 100/200m events and Amusan.

Patience Okon-George, Knowledge Omovoh, Dubem Amene, Samson Nathaniel and Sikiru Adeyemi will compete in the 4x400m mixed relay.

Meanwhile Kayode Yaya, Gabriel Okon, Esabunor Mavuah and Ken Onuaguluchi will lead the team as coaches.