Nigeria: Govt Moves to Stop Foreign Shippers' Monopoly in Nigeria's Maritime

The federal government has said the dominance of foreign shipping companies in maritime space is detrimental to Nigeria's economy especially on jobs, freight, insurance earnings and so many other opportunities.

The federal government has also reiterated its determination to end that dominance through the midwife of an indigenous of a private sector-led indigenous shipping line currently in the works.

The Minister of State, Transportation, Senator Gbemisola R. Saraki stated this yesterday in Abuja while delivering a keynote at the ongoing 16th international maritime seminar for judges organised by the Nigerian Shippers Council in partnership with the National Judicial Institute.

The main objective of the seminar is to equip and strengthen the capacity of our judges and justices of superior courts of record namely the Federal and State High Courts, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court as well as relevant stakeholders in the maritime industry with contemporary knowledge of the complex and dynamic subject of admiralty law and practice, as well as the ever-challenging dynamics of international trade as it affects the administration of admiralty cases in Nigeria.

The minister, who was represented by Dr. Husseini Adamu, the Director of Procurement at the Federal Ministry of Transportation indicated that the committee working on the shipping line will soon turn in its report even as she expressed commitment the report will be implemented immediately.

"Most of our maritime transportation is conducted by foreign ship owners, thereby limiting the economic benefits accruable to the nation and the sub-region in areas such as the creation of jobs, freight and insurance earnings, etc. It is in the above regard that the development of a national fleet becomes imperative."

Speaking at the event, the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola said: "Judges who have experienced and participated in this seminar in the past, have become better equipped with knowledge of rudimentary maritime laws necessary in handling complex maritime claims/cases."

He noted that "The maritime seminar has attained international recognition, with the participation of judges from other parts of the world and this year's seminar is no exception, as we have in attendance participants from some notable African countries. Let me use this opportunity to specially welcome them to the 16th international maritime seminar for judges."