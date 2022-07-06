Nigeria: FAAN to Shut Lagos Domestic Runway for Airfield Lighting Installation

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded plans to shut down the 2.7km 18L/36R domestic runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) to carry out the installation of Runway Airfield Lighting (AFL).

The runway has been without AFL since 2008 when it was rehabilitated.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu had hinted that the installation would be completed this month.

It would be recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had in March 2022 approved N3,523,592,079 for safety-critical projects of the Ministry of Aviation.

According to the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, out of the total amount approved, the sum of N2,329,961,099.60 was for the supply and installation of airfield ground lighting for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

There are indications that the runway would be closed from tomorrow (July 7, 2022) ahead of the commencement of works while normal operations will continue on Runway 18R/36L, the International runway.

Daily Trust learnt that FAAN acting Regional General Manager, South-West/MMIA, Arewa Olatokunbo, has held an emergency meeting with airline operators to determine the modalities for the closure.

It was gathered that the installation encompasses major works in the installation of approach lights, Runway Lights (Threshold and Centre, edge lights, among others.

When fully installed, the runway 18L/36R would return to full 24/7 operations after 10 years of neglect resulting in flight delays as no domestic flight could land after sunset.

The FAAN MD had said, "18Left has been delayed because of a current contract that has been on for many years and finally, the honourable minister has graciously accepted to resolve that issue that has been protracted and he has agreed to grant us permission or approval to quickly procure a new lighting system.

"You know FAAN is a government agency; we cannot work and procure a new project when there is an existing one on the same facility. So many things you see that are delayed, are not delayed because of negligence or lack of attention, it's because you have to follow due process.

"You cannot land on 18L at night, now, the contractor is back. He was supposed to finish in March, but the cables he had were of low quality and we are insisting on original ones. So, he said he will fix it by June or July."

When contacted, yesterday, the spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, confirmed the plan but did not state the actual day it would be closed.