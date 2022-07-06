Nigeria: Insecurity - Govt Seeks Further Cooperation of States On Ranching

Federal Government has restated its appeal to states to cooperate in ensuring herders embraced ranching to end the perennial farmers-herdsmen clashes in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, reiterated the appeal in London during his engagements with some international media houses.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports the minister is in London to engage the international media and tink-tank on the progress the administration was making in various endeavours.

Speaking on the outcome of his respective engagements with Reuters, The Economist and Times of London, the minister said issues on security, economy, fighting corruption and power sector took the centre stage.

Mohammed said President Muhammadu Buhari's administration had been able to find workable solutions to the perennial farmers-herdsmen conflicts worsened by climate change, forest desertification and demographic growth.

"Our solutions which can be found in National Livestock Transformation Plan has ranching at its core.

"All we are asking for is for states to cooperate more with the federal government to ensure that ranching takes place in their states.

"Evidence has shown that in the states where ranching has been put in place, there are less conflicts than the others," he said.

The minister told the media houses that the government was leaving no stone unturned to address the challenges and that the efforts were yielding results.

"The success of our gallant military has resulted in about 51,000 insurgents surrendering between January and March this year alone.

"We have also been able to reintegrate about 1600 former fighters who had been able to learn one trade or the other," he said.

The minister said the administration had taken very bold transformation steps to open up the economy.

He said they massively invested in infrastructure development as key to unleash growth, connect communities and help in breaching the gap between the have and the have not.