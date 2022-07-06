Nigeria: 60m Youths, 9 NGOs Honour New Horizons CEO for Youth Empowerment

In recognition of his relentless commitment and passion for youth empowerment, the CEO of a digital training institute, New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano has been honoured by Nigerian youths.

The nine groups with over 60 million-strong memberships cut across Nigeria, Africa and the Diaspora, came through their representatives to recognise and honour the CEO with various awards at New Horizons Head office in Lagos.

Among the groups are the National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS; National Association of Northern Nigeria Students, NANNS; Nigeria Youth Representative Council, NYRC; Coalition of Nigerian Young Patriots, CNYP; Nigerian Youths Initiative for Peace and Good Governance, NYIPGG among others.

Speaking for the NANNS, the national secretary, Mr. Nafiu Danlami said: "We want to appreciate you for what you have been doing for Nigerian and African youths. You have given us a better platform to showcase Africa to the world through what we produce on the continent and also earn money from it.

"With this, I am challenging everyone that we can make Nigeria a force to be reckoned with again because you are a man of substance and we encourage you to leave your comfort zone and seek political office to liberate the youth from the shackles of poverty."

Also, the president of the NAPS Mr. Sunday Asuku said Akano has proven that he has the interest of the youth at heart even when the leaders of the country are not looking at the youth.

Asuku said: "I want to tell you that you have rekindled our hope with all you are doing for us and we are glad. So, on behalf of 20 million Nigerian students home and abroad, we honour you with the most prestigious NAPS award, The 2022 Beacon of Hope award, which is given yearly to just one most outstanding Nigerian," he said.

Similarly, Vice President, Inter-Faith Youth Council of Nigeria, IFYCN, Daniel Friday, on his part, said: "We are here to honour Tim Akano with the Ambassador of Peace Award because we see him as a leader with an innovative mind and the impact he has made in the lives of youths that once took to violence but now living in peace with others. We appreciate him for that."

Receiving the awards, an elated Akano said he appreciated the thoughts and the thinking that went into it and assured them that it would challenge him to do more.

He said many people have seen the work his company has been doing to transform the lives of youth and this prompted them to give him the awards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Akano said: "Over the last two years, I have been receiving dozens of awards from all over the world, and these groups validate the decision I made 18 years ago to leave my job at Coca-Cola and dedicate my life to youth empowerment. I do not do it for the recognition, but it feels good to know that we are truly making an impact in the lives of these young people.

"This forms the imperative of the establishment of One Africa Initiatives Academy where we Mentor African youths from over 50 countries worldwide. The soon-to-be-unveiled FABAAW is the platform set up to bring prosperity to Africa, especially to the youth.

"With FABAAW, African youths can network, showcase their talents and do genuine businesses with the global community on mutually beneficial terms, better terms than what is obtainable today on e-commerce and social media platforms."