Ghana: Non-Traditional Export Up By 17 Percent in 2021 - CEO of GEPA

Revenue from Ghana's Non-Traditional Export (NTE) increased from 2.846 billion in 2020 to $3.330 billion in 2021, an increase of $484m representing 17 per cent.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr Afua Asabea Asare, who disclosed this at the launch of the 2021 NTE Report, said available statistics have revealed that NTE was increasing at an average rate of four per cent over the past five years and has contributed an average of approximately 20 per cent to the total export.

Dr Asare said proceeds from the export of cocoa paste amounted to $495.89 million and it contributed 14.89 per cent to the revenue accrued from NTEs last year.

She added that the export of aluminium plates, sheets and coils amounted to $90.98million, contributing 2.73 per cent.

On the sector-by-sector contribution to the NTE, she said the manufacturing sector contributed $2.81billion representing 84 per cent, the agriculture contribution was $467 million representing 14 per cent, and industrial arts and crafts contributed $45.2million representing two per cent.

According to the CEO, the products were exported to 152 countries in the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), African Union, Economic Community of the West African States and other advanced countries

She said the highest consumer of the products was the Netherlands consuming $423.96 million worth of Ghanaian goods.

The report was launched by the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa.