Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - FRSC Deploys 36,000 Personnel, 750 Patrol Vehicles, Ambulances

Mr Kazeem said that about 120 ambulances, 25 tow trucks and more than 200 FRSC bikes would be on the road during the special operation.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 36,000 road marshals with about 750 patrol vehicles for nationwide special operations during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday evening in Abuja.

Mr Kazeem said that about 120 ambulances, 25 tow trucks and more than 200 bikes would be on the road during the special operation that would run from July 6 to July 13.

He said that FRSC mobilised its personnel for the 2022 Eid-El-Kabir celebration to enhance visibility and guarantee safe travels for all road users before, during and after the festivity.

He quoted the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, as mandating the marshals to ensure "reduction in road traffic crashes, road traffic fatalities and road traffic injuries, prompt response to road traffic crash victims."

Mr Oyeyemi said the special patrol operation was to ensure that motorists and other road users have a hitch-free celebration.

He said that the FRSC had over the years developed this tradition of organising special patrol operations during festive periods to avert chaos on the roads.

"As such, this year's Eid-el-Kabir would not be an exemption. Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations and remain conscious of their safety.

"This is to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the corps but falling prey to avoidable road crashes.

"To ensure the effectiveness of the operation, commanding officers operating across the various formations nationwide must ensure that the 52 corridors are properly manned throughout the period of the operations, " he said.

Mr Oyeyemi said that the corridors to be covered included Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum and Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos.

Also the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu and Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridors, among others.

He said that the corps had deployed operational equipment such as radar guns and breathalysers to put checks on drunk driving.

"Operational logistics materials are also to be fully deployed for this exercise to achieve maximum coverage," he added.

He directed the personnel to ensure that all zebra crossings were active and respond to emergency calls within the minimum FRSC response time.

The corps marshal urged motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate fully with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed for traffic management duties.

He said that mobile courts would be in session across the country to try recalcitrant traffic violators.

Mr Oyeyemi directed the operatives to pay first-rate focus on effective traffic control and violations, such as wrongful overtaking, and use of phone while driving.

"Others are drivers licence violation, lane discipline, removal of rickety vehicles on the road, driving with expired or worn-out tyres," he said.

He assured that the patrol would be sustained from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily within the period while night rescue teams would be on standby at all operational commands.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Oyeyemi said that the corps would work in collaboration with the military, police, Civil Defence Corps and State Security Services during the special operations.

He added that the collaboration would involve ambulance service providers, the National Network on Emergency Rescue Services and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.

Mr Oyeyemi felicitated the Muslim faithful as they celebrate this year's Sallah and urged them to exemplify the essence of the season with love, care and obedience to constituted authorities.

The FRSC boss stated that the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM would continue to provide a 24-hour update on traffic situations.

(NAN)