Ghana's Population Is Ageing Gradually - Local Govt Minister

Statistics from the 2021 Population and Housing Census (2021 PHC) have revealed that Ghana's population is gradually ageing.

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Dan Botwe, said the 2021 PHC report showed that "the longstanding broad-based population pyramid is steadily being altered and the population is seeing signs of ageing."

The Minister, who was addressing participants at a Policy Dialogue organized by the Regional Institute for Population Studies (RIPS), said that call for the formulation and implementation of policies that cater for the needs of the old aged.

He said the youthful population was still a big force to contend with in terms of provision of quality education, good health and jobs, but the time has come for us to also think about policies that make life better at old age as people continue to live longer and life expectancy for average Ghanaian has increased.

He added that that was critical because 80 per cent of the workforce in Ghana were engaged in the informal sector and may retire with poor health, inadequate social and economic support and without any form of pension.

He, therefore, reiterated the need to plan for the ageing population to make life comfortable for the majority of Ghanaians who would soon be aged.

The event brought together, RIPS, Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), National Population Council (NPC) and MLGDRD to dialogue on how to use appropriate data to inform every public decision-making for accurate results.