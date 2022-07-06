Gambia: NHRC Reports Wave of COVID-Related Stigma, Discrimination in Gambia

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of The Gambia has reported wave of Covid-related stigma, discrimination and racism in its recently launched report on the state of human rights in The Gambia during 2021.

"Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there has been a wave of stigma, discrimination, and racism globally and The Gambia is no exception."

At the time of writing this report, the 408th national COVID-19 situational report since the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in The Gambia, highlighted challenges of the pandemic as including denial, misinformation, stigma, and discrimination against affected families.

"Stigma against persons who have contracted the virus continues to serve as a barrier to others affected fearing similar treatment. There are also low testing rates, with mainly tourists or travellers coming forward to be tested.

"Additionally, other challenges include the risk of not benefiting from the support available such as health care, psychosocial support, and relief initiatives, particularly for the vulnerable. In an assessment conducted by OHCHR in collaboration with UNAIDS and UNDP in 2021 on the effects of COVID 19 on rights and stigma, it was revealed that health care workers particularly experienced stigma and discrimination by their family members or extended family due to the nature of their work as frontline or following recovery from the virus."

This stigma suffered, he added, was attributed to misinformation and affirms the notion that in some countries, frontline workers risk being ostracised or even attacked due to the nature of their work.

"As per the OHCHR COVID 19 guidance, the Government is urged to take quick and concrete actions to address factors that bring about fear and ensure responses to COVID 19 do not leave some members of the public more vulnerable to violence and discrimination," NHRC added.

The rights body elaborated further that the sharing of factual information, including through awareness campaigns, was identified as a useful means to tackle discrimination, misinformation, and fear.

Additionally, it added, the UN secretary general's report on COVID 19, affirmed human rights as key to shaping the pandemic response, both the public health emergency and the broader impact on people's lives and livelihoods."

"The principles of equality, non-discrimination and inclusion were also emphasised as an integral aspect of human rights, especially when addressing issues of stigma and discrimination manifesting during the COVID-19 pandemic," the rights body concluded.