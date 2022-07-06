African Heads of State to Convene to Champion Strong Start to IDA 20 Implementation for a Robust Recovery

The Republic of Senegal and the World Bank Group will host a high-level meeting on July 7, 2022, with African leaders to leverage the powerful voice of African countries in implementing the IDA20 program which financing and policy package was successfully endorsed by the Heads of State a year earlier at a similar summit in Abidjan. The cycle for the twentieth replenishment of the International Development Association (IDA20) will run from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025.

The meeting, hosted by H.E President Macky Sall of Senegal, would call on leaders and implementers to fully tap into IDA20, underpinned by World Bank global expertise and country presence, to deliver lasting results to African citizens. It will further position the World Bank, and specifically IDA, at the heart of the region's efforts to respond and recover from multiple crises. The Heads of State will underscore their commitment to a robust recovery for Africa and identify priority transformational initiatives that would allow Africa to "leap forward" with dedicated support from IDA.

Africa has the most number of countries (39 of 74) benefiting from IDA20 whose theme is Building Back Better from the Crisis: Towards a Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Future. African countries have been hit hard by multiple global crises including climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, growing levels of insecurity, and more recently the crisis in Ukraine. The World Bank Group stands ready to partner with Governments as they implement policies for building back better and for accelerating the development and economic transformation of the continent.