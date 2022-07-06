Gambia: BK Milan, B-U4 Kiang West Miss Chance to Close Gap On Psv Wellingara in 2nd Tier

5 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

BK Milan and B-4U Kiang West on Sunday missed the chance to close the gap on PSV Wellingara in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after their goalless draw in their week-27 game played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

The duo are among teams vying for promotion to the First Division League next season following their stunning performance in the country's Second Tier campaign.

BK Milan and B-4U Kiang West both came for the maximum points to increase their chances of gaining promotion to the country's Elite League next season but the match ended goalless.

BK Milan now secured 44 points after twenty-seven league games.

B-4U Kiang West clutched 41 points in twenty-seven league outings.

Both sides need to win their remaining seven league matches to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League next season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X