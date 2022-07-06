Gambia: BK Milan, B-U4 Kiang West Miss Chance to Close Gap On Psv Wellingara in 2nd Tier

BK Milan and B-4U Kiang West on Sunday missed the chance to close the gap on PSV Wellingara in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after their goalless draw in their week-27 game played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum.

The duo are among teams vying for promotion to the First Division League next season following their stunning performance in the country's Second Tier campaign.

BK Milan and B-4U Kiang West both came for the maximum points to increase their chances of gaining promotion to the country's Elite League next season but the match ended goalless.

BK Milan now secured 44 points after twenty-seven league games.

B-4U Kiang West clutched 41 points in twenty-seven league outings.

Both sides need to win their remaining seven league matches to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League next season.