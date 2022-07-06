Liberia/Gambia: Ruggy Joof Signs for Determine Girls FC in Liberia

The Gambia National Women Team captain Ruggy Joof has signed a one-year loan agreement with Liberian women's top flight side Determine Girls FC.

The Gambia Armed Forces women's team defender (Ruggy Joof) travelled to Liberia last Monday to officially sign the deal which took effect on Thursday.

"We are delighted to announce that Gambia National Team central defender Ruggy Joof has joined us on a season loan from Gambia Armed Forces FC," Determine Girls said on its official Facebook page.

Ruggy is a regular in The Gambia National Team ranks and her most recent engagement with the Queen Scorpions was during the AWCON qualifiers where she scored her first international goal away to Sierra Leone in a game played in Liberia.

She will be wearing the number 4 jersey for the 2022/23 season, the Club added.

Determine Girls was founded in 2005 and is based in central Monrovia. As domestic women's league champions, they will represent Liberia in the next CAF Women's Champion League.