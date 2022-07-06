Gambia: MoYS Official Embark On Nationwide Tour of Sporting Facilities

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) under the leadership of Honorable Bakary Y. Badjie is working intensively to ensure that the development, promotion, and regulations of youth and sports are guided by its policy and strategy.

In line with their pursuit of these objectives, officials at the Ministry led by the Minister accompanied by his Permanent Secretary, Directors, and some senior staffs on Wednesday 29th June 2022 embarked on a tour of project sites under the Ministry in the rural Gambia.

As part of the Ministry's obligation, the tour was meant for the Minister to assess the level of work and to address challenges raised.

The tour started in West Coast Region where the Minister and his entourage visited Brikama Youth and Sports new office complex that is under construction. The entourage then proceeded to Nyani Beri NYSS youth farm, Kafuta Football Field, Bwiam Football Field, and Julafarr Football Field in Kiang Manduar in the Lower River Region.

Ousman Bojang, the governor of West Coast Region applauded the tour idea around the country and thanked the ministry for constructing an office complex in the region which he said, will not only benefit the regional staff but entire youth of the region. Governor Bojang raised concerns and made recommendations for the contractor to fast track the work as the time frame has elapsed.

Speaking on the general impression of the site visit, Youth and Sports Minister Badjie said: "Some of these projects should have been completed since last year or the beginning of this year but due to circumstances beyond our control we had some delay."

He disclosed that as a ministry the leadership cannot accept to keep projects ongoing and unending where there is no reason to justify the delay.

Minister Badjie was quick to elaborate on the progress of some of the projects especially in Bwiam and Manduar which are at the completion stage.

He expressed hope that these sporting facilities would contribute to the transformation of sports and capacity development of sports at the grassroots level. He added that the office complex will enhance the staff to be more efficient.

Marcel Mendy, Executive Director of the National Sports Council thanked the communities where the mini stadia are being constructed for their collaboration.