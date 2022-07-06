Gambia: Laka Barrow FC Pip Nema Utd in Friendly

Laka Barrow Female Team of Batokunku on Saturday defeated Nema United Female Team of Tanji 1-0 in an exciting friendly encounter played at the Batokunku Community Football Field.

According to the organiser, the friendly was organised to strengthen the relationship between the two communities.

The game's only goal was scored by Kaddy Jarju in the 19th minute from a spot kick.

Sainey Jabarteh, Head Coach of Laka Barrow Female Team, said he learned a lot from the test game. He noted that their target for the game was to play good football and secure a win, saying their target was achieved.

When asked the reason for naming the female team after Gambian international footballer Musa Barrow alias Lakah, Jabarteh said they saw the way Musa Barrow is improving not only for The Gambia but his club as well, noting that this motivated them to name the team after him.

Pateh Baldeh, an invited guest thanked the organiser and the leadership of both teams for the initiative.

He said the friendly match was meant to strengthen the relationship between the two teams, adding that football brings about peace.

According to him, peace is everything and should prevail at all times, especially among youth.

Baldeh further described football as not a child's play, saying football players are now earning more honors and income than presidents.

Alasan Dampha, Head Coach of Nema United described the test game as not a bad one even though they ended up on the losing end.