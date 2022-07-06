Ghana: Nzema East Municipal Assembly Assists Flood Victims

Gwira — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nzema East, Madam Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, on Sunday, donated assorted food items to flood victims in eight communities within the Gwira enclave of the municipality.

The items included bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, sardine and soaps were distributed to Bokoro, Adelekezo, Kukwavile, Ajomoro Eshiem, Bamiankor, Awolozo, Akosonu, Anibil, Adrekezo communities.

The Municipal National Disaster Management (NADMO) Coordinator, John Amoah, who presented the items on behalf of the MCE, recalled that the eight communities were hit by floods on Tuesday, June 21.

He explained that, the donation was for the upkeep of the victims and also to salvage the situation in the Gwira communities.

Mr Amoah indicated that the assembly had put some measures in place to ease the plights of the people living in flood-prone areas, assuring that, "the Assembly would work to ensure the people especially those displaced will come back to normalcy."

He called on companies, non-governmental organisations and other individuals to also come in the aid of the Gwira victims.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Coordinator for Bamiankor, Obed Tsibuah, who received the items, thanked the MCE for the kind gesture, noting the donation had come at the right time.