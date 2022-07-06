Ghana: Prof. Wosornu Honoured for Contributions to Arts, Sciences

Renowned surgeon and poet, Professor Lade Wosornu, has been honoured for his immense contribution towards the development of arts and science in the country.

He was presented with a citation by the Osu Library Fund in Accra at this year's Korle Gonno Community Literary (KGCL) Festival.

Also, at the festival, a special activity dubbed the "Lade Wosornu festival of arts and sciences," was launched to celebrate him for bridging the gap between the arts and the sciences.

Speaking at the festival, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Ablekuma South, Alfred Nii Oko Vanderpuije commended the KGCL for their immense contribution towards promoting literacy among the younger generation in the community.

He urged the children not to be influenced by the social vices in the community but rather hold on to their reading values as it would pay in the future.

"Do not allow people to deny you the opportunity and the love to read because it is the one thing that you can do for yourself," the Ablekuma South MP explained.

The Secretary-General of the Pan African Writers Association, Dr Wale Okediran, in his remarks said the festival was in line with the activities of the PAWA to promote literary learning hence the need for him to partake in the festival.

He added that the youth these days, were not limited by age when it comes to writing books, as people as young as eight years had written books.

Dr Okediran urged the kids to take small journals with them whenever they step out as anything around "us could be an inspiration for a beautiful story."

The secretary-General expressed his excitement over the UNESCO decision to make Accra the World Book Capital for 2023 as this would curb the reading deficit among the youth in Ghana.

He revealed that PAWA, in celebrating Ghana as the World Book Capital, would next year, collaborate with the KGCL to promote literary works as well as other activities it has in place.

The festival was graced by beautiful cultural display from the KorleGonno Community Library Cultural troop alongside several other activities like "read to play, literary conversations, exhibition of literary works.

Professor Wosornu, is well known for books such as "Desert rivers, the master brewer and journey without end"that takes the reader on a fictional journey in their minds.

In attendance were the MP's for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije and New Juabeng North Constituency, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman; representatives from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.