Ghana: 'Let's Be Guided By Integrity to Stem Corruption'

The Rotary International has admonished the citizenry to be guided by good moral principles in order to stem corruption and other unscrupulous activities in society to sustain the progress, growth and development of the country.

It bemoaned that the ability to speak the truth every time would undoubtedly help in reducing suffering in the country as citizens would consider the feelings of others before uttering anything.

"As Rotarians we are guided by the moral codes to ensure that we stand for integrity and truth as much as possible in everything that we do," the organisation said.

Nana Kofi Ayesu-Boahene, the president of the club, admonished when members of the Kumasi-East of the Rotary Club unveiled a Four-Way test signage in Kumasi, and stated that being truthful would help in treating different people in equal measure hence making it beneficial to all Ghanaians.

He encouraged all citizens wherever they found themselves to imbibe moral codes into their lifestyles, in order to avoid being dishonest, untruthful and corrupt adding that "in Rotary circles a Four-Way test signage and The Four-Way test of the things we think, say or do is a test used by Rotarians worldwide as a moral code for personal and business relationships".

According to him, the club's activities included working tirelessly with relevant agencies to eradicate polio from the world, building boreholes for underprivileged communities, and aiding in the fight against poor sanitation, among others which in addition to teaching the citizenry to live morally upright lives and become each other's neighbour.