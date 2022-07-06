Ghana: Deputy Minority Leader - We Demand Full Disclosure On E-Levy Collected

The Deputy Minority Leader, Dr James Klutse Avedzi, has demanded full disclosure from the Ministry of Finance on the amount collected so far from the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

He noted that suggestions from Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the tax handle was underperforming could be a ploy to take the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minority in Parliament opposed the passage of the e-levy and walked out in protest before its approval, however, Mr Otchere-Darko, had stated that the e-levy introduced by the government to generate additional cash was raking in only 10 per cent of estimated revenue.

In a series of tweets, he said the e-levy, since its implementation, had generated less than GH¢60 million instead of the expected GH¢600 million.

But Dr Avedzi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu North in the Volta Region, indicated that until official figures were released, the Minority would not be convinced by suggestions that the e-levy was underperforming in terms of revenue.

"The official source of reporting should be the Ministry of Finance and not Mr Otchere-Darko and if the Ministry of Finance comes and says we have realised only 10 percent then we want to find out the reason but we think that what should be coming in should be more than 10 percent.

"If the government claim that the e-levy is being introduced to prevent the country from going to the IMF why do they still think that there is the need to go to the IMF? In order to have a justification for it, they want to under-report the levy and if they under-report, they will have a justification to go to the IMF," Dr Avedzi intimated.