Ghana: Prosecution Closes Case ... Court to Rule Submission of No Case July 25

The fate of Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, a medical practitioner, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo and eight others will be determined by the Accra High Court on July 25, after their counsel served notice to file submission of no case to answer in the treason case.

A three-member panel presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe would decide whether the accused, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and treason should open their defence or otherwise.

By submission of no case, the accused are asking the court to acquit and discharge them without trial.

Dr Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital, Alajo, Accra, ACP Agordzo and the other accused had all pleaded not guilty to the charges and currently on bail.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa told the court yesterday that prosecution had closed its case, after the last witness, Inspector Michael Nkrumah ended cross-examination by Anthony Lartey, counsel for Yohanne Zikpi, the fourth accused.

Other members of the panel were Justices Hafisata Amaleboba and Stephen Oppong.

In 2020, the Kaneshie District Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs Elleanor Kakra Bans committed the accused to stand trial before the Accra High Court.

Mac-Palm and ACP Agordzor were charged together with Colonel Samuel Gameli of the Ghana Armed Forces, other military personnel and two civilians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other charges preferred against them include abetment of crime, possession of arms and ammunition and explosives without lawful excuse.

Mrs Hilda Craig, a Principal State Attorney, then prosecuting, said in June 2018, the security agencies received information regarding the activities of some group of persons, who were planning to overthrow President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to her, intelligence revealed that Alan Debrah, the sixth accused, a fleet manager in Accra was holding meetings with WOII Saan, Lance Corporal Ali Seidu, Corporal Sylvester Akapewu and Lance Corporal Ali Solomon in furtherance of the plot to overthrow the government.

The prosecutor said the accused held several meetings where they discussed recruitment of more soldiers, the acquisition of weapons and bullet proof gears, development of sketch maps of key installations and facilities of the state to be attacked during the takeover.

Mrs Craig stated that the accused also discussed the procurement of electronic jamming devices and vehicles that would enable them take over the National Communications Authority (NCA) and jam all radio stations with the exception of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

The court heard that discussions by Dr Mac-Palm, Denyo Kafui, the third accused, and a witness in the case bordered on how to capture the President, the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Staff, and the plan to force the President to announce his overthrow once he was captured.