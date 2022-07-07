Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Forty-Five Metro Mass Buses

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 6th July 2022, commissioned the first batch of forty-five (45) buses out of one hundred (100) VDL Intercity buses procured for use by the Metro Mass Transit Ltd.

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo stated that the event is significant particularly because it has provided the country with an opportunity to boost further the capacity of the public transportation system.

According to the President, "the presence of an efficient transportation system is a vital contributor to the growth of the economy, and, as President of the Republic, I have made it a priority to re-launch the Metro Mass Transport system throughout the regional capitals through sustained investments in infrastructure and services."

He continued, "The Minister for Transport tells me this project is being implemented in phases, with the first phase covering the purchase of a total of one hundred (100) buses, and after-sales-services support and sufficient spare parts to restore some fifty (50) broken down buses."

In addition to this, the President noted that technical assistance, in the form of a grant from the Belgian Government, is also being provided to cover training of drivers and maintenance staff, and operational support to the company.

Expressing his appreciation gratitude to the Belgian Government for providing both financial and technical support for the buses, President Akufo-Addo noted that the Republic of Ghana and the Kingdom of Belgium have a long-standing relationship, which has transitioned into many strategic partnerships in key sectors of the economy, in particular in the road transport services sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In fact, under the administration of the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, that outstanding Ghanaian statesman, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, some five hundred and thirteen (513) VDL intercity buses were supplied to Metro Mass Transit Ltd. through a concessionary financing from the Belgian Government.

"I am informed that the Belgian Government is extending yet another concessionary financing for the acquisition of some fifty (50) buses every year for the next five (5) years to augment further the fleet of the company. This is truly timely, and I urge all players to work assiduously, as we seek to revamp fully the operations of MMTL," he said.

Re-echoing the words of the Minister for Transport, President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the neglect and mishandling of public assets, which, unfortunately, has eaten into Ghana's social fabric, and represents an enormous drain on national resources.

"I, therefore, urge the Board and Management to take steps to ensure that these buses, which I am commissioning today, stand the test of time. It is good to see that Metro Mass Transit Ltd is reclaiming its status as a critical public transportation service provider, which serves the Ghanaian people with dedication," the President added.