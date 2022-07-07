Liberia: Anderson Sentenced to Life for Murdering Former President's Son

Criminal Court "A" Judge Roosevelt Willie, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 sentenced to life imprisonment defendant Christian Barron Anderson.

The defendant was tried for the murder of John Tubman, son the late former Liberian President William V.S. Tubman.

The defendant will be imprisoned at the Monrovia Central Prison, the maximum facility also known as South Beach. Defendant Anderson was sentenced after being found guilty by trial jurors.

His sentencing came after a probationer report from the Ministry of Justice that revealed that Anderson had no criminal record. It said he was only involved with the intake of marijuana.

During his trial, defendant Anderson informed the court that he killed John Tubman because the deceased had constant sexual intercourse with him (Anderson).

Anderson accused the deceased of allegedly drugging him and having sex with him as a gay. In the process of the alleged sexual intercourse, Anderson alleged that Tubman would promise to take care of him through medical and other means.

"After he on several occasion had sex with me, I decided to ask him for money to enable me to seek medical treatment at any hospital in Liberia, but [he] refused to give me the money, and said 'are you the only woman," Anderson alleged.

Anderson was accompanied by Emmanuel Forkley. It can be recalled that Mr. John H. Tubman 76, son of former Liberian president William V.S. Tubman was discovered dead early Wednesday, 22 September 2021.

He had a deep wound on his forehead with a pillow placed over his head.

In a flashback conversation with Mr. William Tulker, a nephew to the late John Tubman, it was revealed that he and his uncle Mr. Tubman and his niece had an appointment with Mr. Tony Hage, a Lebanese businessman that morning.

He said he had gone to pick up his uncle, but to his dismay, his uncle was found dead in his room.