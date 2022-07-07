Liberia: Senate Amends Judiciary Law

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has amended the Judiciary Law of the Liberian Code of Laws Revised to change the Terms of the Circuit Courts from Quarterly Sessions to Bi-Annual Sessions.

The decision by plenary on Tuesday, 5 July 2022 was from the senate's Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petitions report.

The report recommended enacting into law the revised proposed act, with the assurances that the revised Proposed Act, when enacted, will expedite the disposition of cases at Circuit Courts.

It said this will reduce the congestion of the trial dockets at the Circuit Courts.

The Committee however pointed out that the Circuit Courts will have a longer continuous period of actual work than the quarterly session now provided by law.

The chair of the Committee Senator Cllr. H. Varney Sherman added that the longer continuous period of actual work will facilitate the disposition of more cases and thereby expediting speedy trial of cases and decongestion of the trial dockets.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary Committee observed that the period duration is six months for each of the Bi-annual sessions.

It said this gives no time of resting period for the Circuit Judges within a period of twelve months.

The time is reduced in the revised version to five months, which leaves at least one month within every twelve months for rest for the Circuit Judges.