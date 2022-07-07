Liberia: EPs Agent Kollie Disrobed After Alleged Murder

Executive Protection Service (EPS) Agent Patrick Kollie, who shot and killed a motorcyclist late Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Police Academy Community in Paynesville, has been disrobed and investigated by Police in Monrovia.

The lifeless body of Victim Valentine Teck Johnson is currently deposited at the John F. Kennedy Hospital, awaiting burial.

Speaking to The New Dawn in an exclusive interview on Monday at the National Police Headquarters in Monrovia, a brother of the deceased, Han D. Beyam, narrated that the Liberia National Police has informed the family that EPS Agent Kollie has been disrobed and the Police are getting every fact and document to establish how the shooting occurred and who all were on the scene.

"The Police say they are getting all the facts including the death certificate so that the guy can be dragged to court". Mr. Betam said.

However, he claims the Police have asked the family to come the next day to see how the body could be removed from the JFK hospital for burial, adding that all the family needs is Justice for the loss of one of its members, who was the youngest.

He said they are going to do everything possible, because this is not the first time such a thing has happened, and perpetrators go with impunity, vowing "We will push it to the letter until we get justice."

An eyewitness, Martin Gbaintor, who claims to have been on the scene, narrated that EPS Agent Kollie drove his car at the intersection of Police Academy and Boulevard route, and politely called two men who sat across the street.

Gbaintor continued that while the men were trying to come over, one of them spotted Kollie reaching for gun in the car, and immediately alarmed, adding that was how they decided to run for their life.

"Unfortunately for the motorcyclist, he was riding in the same direction and that is how he shot him."