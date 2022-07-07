Ghana: HAG Elective Congress Now Aug 13

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) has reviewed the date for the association's Elective Congress.

The organization of the congress has come under scrutiny from stakeholders over disagreements with processes in the build-up, leading to the formation of a three-man committee to consider concerns of aggrieved stakeholders.

According to a statement signed by Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Esq.), Chairman for a Committee set for the exercise, all other details for the election remain unchanged.

The election, however, would be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The statement said "the guidelines spelt out at the meeting with aspirants and HAG executive members would be used for the electoral process.

It said further details regarding the congress would be communicated as and necessary and apologized to delegates for any inconvenience caused.